Security scare in India’s Parliament on attack anniversary

India’s parliament witnessed chaotic moments after at least two people intruded into the chamber, shouting slogans and spraying colourful gas.

Visuals show MPs and security officials trying to catch one of the intruders, who is seen jumping from table to table.

Lawmakers said the people jumped into the well of the house from the visitors’ gallery.

Reports say the men were overpowered by security officials and taken away.

Their motive is not clear yet.

The incident occurred while lawmakers were in session in the Lok Sabha, the lower house of India’s parliament. Both houses have been adjourned.

“Two people jumped from the public gallery and there was smoke. There was chaos all around. Both of them were overpowered by security officials,” lawmaker Danish Ali told reporters outside parliament.

The breach occurred on the 22nd anniversary of a deadly attack on India’s parliament, in which 14 people, including five of the attackers, were killed.

Earlier in the day, President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other leaders had paid tribute to the victims of the attack.

Karti Chidambaram, an MP from the Congress party, said he was waiting for his turn to speak when chaos broke out.

“Suddenly, it appeared that one person had fallen down from the visitors gallery. Then we realised that it was a deliberate act of him jumping into the well. There was another person, both of them pulled out canisters which were emitting yellow smoke,” he said. (BBC)