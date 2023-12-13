New cricket selectors headed by Upul Tharanga begin work

A new cricket selection committee headed by Upul Tharanga has begun work to pick the Sri Lanka team for the Zimbabwe Tour of Sri Lanka 2024.

Issuing a statement today, the Sri Lanka Cricket board said that the new cricket selection committee has been appointed for a period of two years.

The appointment of the new committee, which comes into immediate effect, was made by the Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs, Harin Fernando.

Members of the committee

 Upul Tharanga – Chairman

 Ajantha Mendis – Member

 Indika De Saram – Member

 Tharanga Paranavitana – Member

 Dilruwan Perera – Member

The Sports Minister made the appointments after taking into consideration the names

nominated by Sri Lanka Cricket.

The first official task of the Selection Committee will be to select the national squad for the

Zimbabwe Tour of Sri Lanka 2024. (Colombo Gazette)