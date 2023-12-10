Parliament appoints a caucus on human rights

Sri Lanka, which is facing allegations of human rights abuses, has appointed a Parliament caucus on human rights headed by MP Wasantha Yapabandara.

Wasantha Yapabandara was appointed as the Chair of the Parliamentary Caucus on Human Rights after he was nominated by MP Jayantha Samaraweera and seconded by MP Udayana Kirindigoda, the Parliament communications unit said.

MP Weerasumana Weerasinghe and MP (Dr.) Thilak Rajapakshe were appointed as the Co-Chairs of the caucus.

Commenting on the future plans of the caucus, the Chair recalled the need for the caucus to gain a basic understanding regarding human rights. Accordingly, it was decided to call for a resource person with considerable knowledge on the subject of human rights before the caucus for the purpose of awareness.

Members of Parliament Prof. Charitha Herath, Mohomad Muzammil, Nimal Piyathissa, (Dr.) Thilak Rajapakshe, Weerasumana Weerasinghe, K. P. S. Kumarasiri, Jayantha Samaraweera, Lalith Ellawala and Udayana Kirindigoda were present at the inaugural caucus meeting. (Colombo Gazette)