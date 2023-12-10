Government assures impartial probe over blackout

The Government today assured an impartial investigation into the sudden blackout in Sri Lanka last evening (Saturday) which lasted for several hours.

State Minister of Power and Energy Indika Anuruddha Herath told Parliament that an internal investigation has been launched by the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) and the Power and Energy Ministry.

He said that Sri Lanka had only 300 MW of electricity from the Norochcholai coal power plant at the time of the blackout while the rest was hydropower.

The State Minister said the Norochcholai coal power plant was disconnected from the National grid when the breakdown occurred at one of the main power lines, caused by a lightning strike.

Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa told Parliament today that an impartial investigation must be carried out into the blackout.

He said that blackout had an impact on businesses and other operations in the country and could impact future investments.

Sri Lanka experienced an islandwide blackout, Saturday, which lasted for several hours.

The Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) said that the blackout was caused by a breakdown in a transmission line.

According to the CEB, a breakdown on the Kotmale – Biyagama transmission line caused the islandwide blackout.

The electricity supply was restored in most areas by late last night. (Colombo Gazette)