Australian budget airline Jetstar considering flights to Sri Lanka

Australian budget airline Jetstar is considering operating flights to Sri Lanka after a major shake-up to its long-haul flights. According to the Australian media, Jetstar announced a major shake-up to its long-haul flights that will see seatback entertainment screens axed in favour of in-flight Wi-Fi. The change is part of a multimillion-dollar update to Jetstar’s existing Boeing 787 Dreamliner fleet, which the carrier says will provide travellers with “more in-flight comfort and choice, as well as new low-cost travel opportunities”. All economy and business seats across the fleet will be replaced by “next generation ergonomic designs” from RECARO Aircraft Seating. Though the seatback screens will be removed, the airline plans to install device holders and power outlets so that passengers can use their own devices to stream content with on-board Wi-Fi. “To further reduce overall aircraft weight and fuel burn, the fleet’s current seat back screens will be removed, a change facilitated by the rollout of in-flight Wi-Fi and content streaming to personal devices, and the new RECARO seats and exterior paint will also weigh less,” Jetstar said in a statement. There will be no change to the current seat pitch — the distance from any point on one seat to the same point on the seat in front or behind it — the airline said.

Other changes include doubling the airline’s business class offering from 21 seats to 44.

To accommodate the extra business seats, the total number of seats across the aircraft will drop by 10, to 325.

A new lie-flat crew rest area will be installed above the economy cabin, meaning up to eight business and economy seats that are currently reserved for crew rest will become available to passengers.

That crew rest area will give Jetstar a “potential extended range”, the airline said, flagging the possibility it may begin flying direct from Australia to destinations “as far as India, Sri Lanka or Africa”, though no future new routes have been confirmed.

Finally, the uniforms worn by Boeing 787 Dreamliner staff will be updated to match those of staff on Jetstar’s Airbus A321neo LR.

Jetstar Group CEO Stephanie Tully said the upgrades will “significantly enhance the medium to long-haul flying experience for customers”.

“This multimillion-dollar fleet revamp will allow us to offer our customers more choice, comfort and amenities when flying longer distances internationally,” she said.

“Our existing 787 business class offering is extremely popular, so we’re doubling the number of business class seats, and to keep customers connected in the air, we’re introducing on-board Wi-Fi.

“The new crew rest areas mean our crew will be able to get the rest they need to operate longer flights, unlocking the possibility of exciting new destinations like Sri Lanka and India.”

The investment in each aircraft will be completely progressively beginning in 2025. (Colombo Gazette / News.com.au)