Sri Lanka briefs EU on moves to address post-conflict issues

Sri Lanka briefed the EU Court of Justice on moves to address post-conflict issues in the country.

Ambassador Grace Asirwatham made a farewell visit to President Koen Lenaerts of the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) at the Court premises in Luxembourg.

Her term as Ambassador to Belgium, Luxembourg, and Head of Mission to the European Union is concluding by the end of December 2023.

During the meeting, the Ambassador briefed President Lenaerts on the ongoing efforts to address outstanding post-conflict issues, including the establishment of independent mechanisms and progress in setting up a truth-seeking mechanism. President Lenaerts expressed appreciation for Sri Lanka’s actions and extended best wishes for achieving the desired results promptly.

Ambassador Asirwatham and President Lenaerts also exchanged views on the economic situation, status of IMF‘s Extended Fund Facility Arrangement for Sri Lanka and the reforms being introduced to address the issues that had created an unprecedented economic crisis in the country.

President Lenaerts thanked Ambassador Asirwatham for her visit to the CJEU and wished her good luck in her retirement.

The Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) is a central institution within the European Union, comprising the European Court of Justice (ECJ) and the General Court. It holds the critical responsibility of interpreting and ensuring the consistent application of EU laws across member states. (Colombo Gazette)