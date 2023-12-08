Ali Sabry to have talks in Doha

Minister of Foreign Affairs M. U. M. Ali Sabry is scheduled to make an official visit to the State of Qatar from 09-12 December 2023 to participate in the Doha Forum.

Minister Sabry will take part in the high-level panel as panelist on the topic of BRICS Rising Influence in the Multipolar International Order.

The Doha Forum is a global platform sponsored by the State of Qatar, aimed at bringing together leaders and policy makers to discuss critical challenges facing the world, and to build innovative and action driven networks.

During the visit, the Minister is scheduled to meet with the Prime Minister of the State of Qatar who also holds the portfolio of Foreign Affairs and discuss further enhancement of the strong bilateral relations.

The Minister will also meet with senior officials of the Qatar Investment Authority, and prominent business entities in Qatar. (Colombo Gazette)