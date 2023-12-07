Sri Lanka sees Pakistan as a strategic partner and will look to strengthen the existing relationship between both countries.

The newly appointed High Commissioner of Sri Lanka to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Admiral Ravindra Chandrasiri Wijegunaratne (Rtd.) WV RWP & Bar RSP VSV USP NI (M), ndc psn assumed duties at the Sri Lanka High Commission in Islamabad, the Foreign Ministry said today.

The High Commissioner – designate was received and welcomed by the staff of the High Commission. His assumption of duties was marked by the lighting of the traditional oil lamp, religious rites and addressing the staff.

In his address to the staff, High Commissioner-designate Admiral Ravindra Chandrasiri Wijegunaratne (Rtd.) stated that Both Pakistan and Sri Lanka are strategic partners in South Asia and the relationship established between two brotherly countries is based on mutual trust.

He said he is committed to extend his fullest support in order to strengthen the existing relationship and build people to people contacts stronger. He is the only Sri Lankan who has been awarded the Nishan – e- lmtiyaz medal by Pakistan.

Prior to the appointment as the High Commissioner of Sri Lanka to Pakistan, Admiral Ravindra Chandrasiri Wijegunaratne (Rtd.) served as the Commander of the Sri Lanka Navy and as the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS). From February 2023 to August 2023 he was the Managing Director of Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) and Chairman, Trinco Petroleum Terminals (Pvt) Ltd.(TPTL).

The High Commissioner-designate Admiral Ravindra Chandrasiri Wijegunaratne (Rtd.) joined the Sri Lanka Navy in 1980 and rose to the Rank of Admiral / Chief of Defense Staff (Tri-Forces Commander). And also previously served as the First Secretary/Defense Adviser of Sri Lanka High Commission in New Delhi from 2001 – 2005.

The High Commissioner-designate Admiral Ravindra Chandrasiri Wijegunaratne (Rtd.) holds a Bachelor of Science (Hon) (War Studies) Degree from Karachi University, Pakistan and MPhil (Defense and Strategic Studies) from Madras University. (Colombo Gazette)