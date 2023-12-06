Harin explodes during live TV interview

Newly appointed Sports Minister Harin Fernando exploded during a live TV interview, and threatened to walk out after objecting to the manner in which the presenter posed his questions.

Fernando, who is also the Minister of Tourism, accused the presenter of posing some of the questions like a thug.

The Minister told the host he agreed to the interview on Derana 360 to make clear his plans for cricket in Sri Lanka.

An exchange of words took place when the presenter accused the Minister of making contradictory remarks with regards to the International Cricket Council (ICC).

The Minister objected to the statement made by the presenter of the private television station and engaged in a heated exchange.

At one point, Minister Harin Fernando also threatened to leave, telling the presenter he is not prepared to give the responses the presenter wants. (Colombo Gazette)