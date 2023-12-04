SLC takes former Sports Minister to Bribery Commission

The Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) Board has lodged a complaint against sacked Sports Minister Roshan Ranasinghe with the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption in Sri Lanka.

Ranasinghe has been accused of alleged misuse of funds provided by SLC to the National Sports Fund for the development of various other sports in Sri Lanka.

The decision to file this complaint stems from the concern that Ranasinghe has not appropriately disclosed the utilization of funds allocated by SLC for the intended

purposes, the Sri Lanka Cricket Board said.

The move comes in the wake of a discernible disparity between the information disclosed to the media by Ranasinghe MP and the response received by SLC under a Right to Information (RTI) application, outlining the specifics of the expenditures made.

SLC said that the importance of maintaining the integrity of financial transactions and ensuring that funds are utilized for their designated purposes and the said formal complaint filed with the Bribery Commission underscores SLC’s dedication to upholding the highest standards of governance and ethics within the realm of sports administration.

SLC trusts that the Bribery Commission will conduct a thorough investigation into the matter to ascertain the facts and take appropriate action as necessary and Sri Lanka Cricket will continue to collaborate with relevant authorities to ensure a fair and just resolution to this issue, as part of its ongoing commitment to the promotion and advancement of sports in Sri Lanka. (Colombo Gazette)