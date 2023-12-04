Mahela not part of Sri Lanka COP28 delegation 

By Easwaran Rutnam

Cricketing legend Mahela Jayawardena says he is not part of the Sri Lanka Government delegation at COP28 in Dubai.

Jayawardena was captured seated at the launch of the Climate Justice Forum (CJF) at COP28, in Dubai, UAE on Saturday. The event was launched by President Ranil Wickremesinghe.

When contacted by Daily Mirror, an official at the President’s Office said that Jayawardena was part of the President’s delegation but was funded separately.

However, Jayawardena clarified saying he was not part of the President’s delegation.

The former cricketer told Daily Mirror he did attend an event hosted by the Sri Lanka delegation at COP 28 but he was not part of the Sri Lanka delegation.

Jayawardena said he is a UN Ambassador for sustainability.

“I support the Justice Forum which the Sri Lanka Government is lobbying and will submit the resolution for the vote,” he added.

Former Maldives President Mohammed Nasheed, the Minister of Health of Uganda, Dr. Aceng Jane Ruth and the Executive Director of the United Nations Environment Program (UNEP), Inger Anderson also attended the event.

Minister of Power and Energy Kanchana Wijesekara, Members of Parliament, including Samagi Jana Balawegaya MPs Champika Ranawaka, and Ajith Mannapperuma, MP Madhura Vithanage, Senior Advisor to the President on Climate Change, Ruwan Wijewardena, Advisor to the President on the Environment Dr. Ananda Mallawatantri, Advisor to the Treasury Deshal de Mel, Director of International Affairs Dinouk Colombage and Private Secretary to the President Sandra Perera also attended the event. (Courtesy Daily Mirror)