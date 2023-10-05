President telephones Tharushi Karunaratne to wish her

President Ranil Wickremesinghe telephoned Tharushi Karunaratne today and wished her for winning a Gold Medal at the Asian Games.

President Wickremesinghe extended his heartfelt congratulations to Tharushi Karunaratne, a dedicated student athlete, for her outstanding achievement in winning a Gold Medal in the women’s 800m event at the Asian Games in China, the President’s media unit said.

The President personally reached out to Karunaratne by telephone this morning (05) to acknowledge her exceptional talents and accomplishments.

During their conversation, President Wickremesinghe expressed the pride felt by the nation for her extraordinary success on the international stage and conveyed his best wishes for her future endeavors in sports.

Furthermore, President Wickremesinghe expressed his anticipation of meeting Ms. Tharushi Karunaratne in person upon her return to the country.

Parliament also extended its congratulations to the athlete and other Sri Lankans at the Asian Games. (Colombo Gazette)