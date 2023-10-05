MP fears Sri Lanka blocking ferry service with India

Illangai Tamil Arasu Katchi MP Shanakiyan Rasamanickam today raised fears of the Sri Lankan Government attempting to block the launch of a ferry service between India and Sri Lanka.

Rasamanickam told Parliament that several Sri Lankan refugees in Tamil Nadu are keen to return to Sri Lanka by ferry with some of their goods which they cannot transport by plane.

However, he said it seems the Government was depriving some Sri Lankans their right to return to Sri Lanka.

Minister of Ports and Aviation Nimal Siripala de Silva told Parliament that the Indian High Commission in Colombo had assured that the ferry service will commence in 1-2 weeks.

However, Rasamanickam told Parliament that his concern was not about India but about the Sri Lankan Government.

He said that even in the past there were assurances that a ferry service will be launched but it never became a reality. (Colombo Gazette)