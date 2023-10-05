Diana files complaint against MP for calling her a b****

State Minister Diana Gamage today filed a complaint against Samagi Jana Balawegaya MP and General Secretary Ranjith Madduma Bandara for calling her a b****.

The State Minister said that she filed the complaint with Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena.

Gamage told Parliament that she had a recording of the MP calling her a b**** when she was making a statement in Parliament recently over the Easter Sunday attacks,

The State Minister said that this was not the first time that female MPs in Parliament faced verbal, sexual abuse.

She said that female voters must rethink electing individuals like such MPs to Parliament.

Madduma Bandara had called the State Minister a mad “bi***” in Parliament. (Colombo Gazette)

SJB members object to profanity used by General Secretary