Asiri Health forges pathways to global healthcare careers launching new Academy of Health Sciences

Asiri Health, Sri Lanka’s leading chain of private hospitals and diagnostic facilities, has proudly launched the new Asiri Academy of Health Sciences (AAHS), an initiative to provide youth with access to internationally recognized healthcare qualifications at an affordable cost.

Expanding horizons, Asiri Health has also partnered the Malaysian campus of the University of Wollongong, Australia empowering youth with pathways to become among the most in-demand healthcare professionals globally.

A recent report by the respected global health and humanitarian organization, Project HOPE, states “the world will need 80 million health workers to meet the demands of the global population by 2030.” The high demand highlights the opportunities for building international healthcare careers. In addition, Sri Lankan private sector nurses often do not obtain the Sri Lanka Nursing Council Registration. The new pathway created by AAHS ensures nursing students will receive registration in Malaysia, generating a potential employment channel for other countries.

Enthusiastic about the launch, Dr. Manjula Karunaratne, Chief Executive Officer, Asiri Health said, “The Asiri Academy of Health Sciences (AAHS) was established this year to provide access to international education for the youth of Sri Lanka and the region. There is a high demand for healthcare professionals, especially nurses, locally and internationally and it is our intention to provide access to quality education at an affordable price.

He added, “This year we offer the Foundation in Health Sciences program which has articulated pathways to the Malaysian Campus of an Australian University – University of Wollongong (UoW). UoW is a highly ranked University and is in the top 1% of universities worldwide. Soon, we hope to offer more programs for foreign qualifications in healthcare which would include programmes in Psychology and Healthcare Management, thus catering to a wide range of students and professionals.”

AAHS offers an 8-month Foundation in Health Sciences Program as a curated course of study introducing basic health sciences and organizational skills. The Foundation offers a pathway to the Diploma program. Students who complete the Foundation program have the option of transferring to the Malaysian campus to undertake their Diploma. Students who have successfully completed their Ordinary Level examinations or awaiting results are eligible to register for the program.

Students who enrol in the 3-year Diploma program accredited to the University of Wollongong (Australia), Malaysian Campus, can select from high demand fields such as Nursing, Physiotherapy, and Health Services. Upon completing their studies, students will receive an Australian Diploma Certificate issued by the University of Wollongong. Additionally, students who complete either of the Diploma in Nursing or in Physiotherapy will be eligible to apply for local registration in Malaysia. Entry requirements for the diploma program, are based on the chosen speciality.

AAHS represents an extension of Asiri Health’s trusted leadership and dedication to delivering inclusive healthcare services through educational endeavours such as its Nurses Training School of four decades. Initially AAHS is launching operations with Education Centers in Colombo and Kandy, catering to the Western and Central Provinces. Expansion to Galle will take place by 2024.

Today, AAHS, serves as an exceptional gateway for students aspiring to embark on international healthcare careers. Furthermore, with Nursing and Physiotherapy recognised as highly sought-after fields worldwide, attaining registration in these disciplines in Malaysia not only equips students with enhanced credentials but also empowers them to pursue opportunities in other countries. Additionally, the versatile Diploma in Healthcare Services paves the way for diverse roles in hospital management, broadening career horizons significantly.