PRovoke Media recognizes PR Wire as Asia-Pacific’s “Best Agency to Work For” for second consecutive year

PR Wire, one of Sri Lanka’s leading Public Relations consulting firms, has earned the prestigious title of “Best Agency to Work For” (Small) for the second consecutive year at PRovoke Media’s “Best Agencies to Work For in Asia-Pacific 2023” rankings. This remarkable achievement underscores PR Wire’s unwavering dedication to cultivating a positive workplace environment and nurturing its exceptionally talented team. The top ranked agency in each category was recognised at the 2023 Asia-Pacific SABRE Awards in Singapore.

PRovoke Media’s recognition is a direct result of PR Wire’s exceptional work culture, which places a strong emphasis on core values such as Respect, Inclusivity and Innovation, as well as its steadfast commitment to Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI), Collaboration, Empowerment, and the highest standards of Ethics and Integrity.

Ashan Kumar, Chairperson of Wire Communication Consultancy Group opined, “Receiving the ‘Best Agency to Work For’ accolade from PRovoke Media for the second consecutive year is an immense privilege. At PR Wire, we’ve implemented distinctive policies and initiatives that assist and support our team. Our ‘Work from Anywhere’ policy, healthcare and mental wellbeing initiatives and our unwavering commitment to empowerment have garnered significant acclaim. Furthermore, our continual investments in professional development and Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) efforts have earned accolades from our team members. This award is dedicated to all our team members, our valued clientele and our country”.

PRovoke Media employs an extensive methodology for its rankings, which centres on a thorough employee survey encompassing 14 crucial facets of agency dynamics. These areas of evaluation include engagement, management practices, client service delivery, empowerment, personnel dynamics, organizational culture, diversity and inclusion, work environment, communication effectiveness, professional growth opportunities, ethical standards, compensation structures, work quality standards, and open-ended inquiries delving into various qualitative aspects. This comprehensive questionnaire consists of over 75 questions thoughtfully administered to agency personnel, resulting in a definitive representation of agency cultures across the Asia-Pacific region.

PR Wire provides comprehensive consultation services tailored to address the diverse demands of modern marketing communications within the dynamic realm of media. Our offerings encompass a wide spectrum, including corporate communications, reputation management, crisis mitigation, and sustainability and ESG communications, in addition to digital marketing, social media strategies, and influencer marketing. PR Wire empowers clients with the expertise to adeptly navigate the evolving landscapes of trust. The parent company of PR Wire Sri Lanka, Wire Communication Consultancy, has strategically extended its footprint into the Asia-Pacific region, specifically serving clients in the Maldives, New Zealand, and Australia. In the forthcoming quarter, the Wire Communication Consultancy Group is poised for further expansion into additional markets, with announcements regarding these developments to follow.