Panel recommends Indian Citizenship for Sri Lankan refugees in Tamil Nadu

A panel appointed by the Tamil Nadu Government has proposed granting Indian Citizenship for Sri Lankan refugees in Tamil Nadu.

The panel appointed to address the issues of Sri Lankan Tamils living in the State has submitted its interim report to Chief Minister M.K. Stalin.

The report outlines recommendations for granting Indian citizenship to Sri Lankan nationals living in Tamil Nadu and explores legal pathways for their integration.

Among the proposals are pathways to citizenship, steps for their smooth integration into Tamil Nadu society, and the development of a repatriation package. The report emphasizes the strong case for approximately 5,000 Indian-origin Tamils who were brought to Sri Lanka by British colonial authorities to work in tea plantations.

Additionally, it categorizes Sri Lankan Tamils into six groups based on their entry into India and explores citizenship options for each group.

The Minister for Non-Resident Tamils Welfare, Gingee K.S. Masthan, presented the report, which involved migration and refugee experts as well as representatives from UNHCR. (Colombo Gazette / Channai Online)