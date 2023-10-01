CPC, LIOC and Sinopec increase fuel prices

The Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CEYPETCO), Lanka IOC and Sinopec increased fuel prices in Sri Lanka.

CPC said that the price of 92 Octane Petrol has been increased by Rs. 04 per litre, 95 Octane Petrol by Rs. 03 per litre, Super Diesel by Rs. 62 and Auto Diesel by Rs. 10 per litre.

CPC said that the price of Kerosene has also been increased by Rs. 11 per litre.

92 Octane Petrol – Rs. 365 (increased by Rs. 04)

95 Octane Petrol – Rs. 420 (increased by Rs.03)

Auto Diesel – Rs. 351 (increased by Rs.10)

Super Diesel – Rs. 421 (increased by Rs.62)

Kerosene – Rs.242 (increased by Rs.11)

Lanka IOC said that it had increased the price of fuel in line with the price increase announced by CPC.

Earlier, Sinopec announced an increase in the price of 95 Octane Petrol, Auto Diesel and Super Diesel. (Colombo Gazette)