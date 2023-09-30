Rapid increase of Sri Lankans on porn websites

By Ashanthi Warunasuriya

There has been a rapid increase in the number of videos featuring Sri Lankans on porn websites.

Leading porn websites, including paid subscription-based websites, have seen a rise in the number of videos featuring Sri Lankan couples over the past couple of years.

While some videos feature Sri Lankan porn stars or content shot with the assistance of a third party, most have been recorded by the partner.

Sources said that they have also come across pornographic websites operating in Sri Lanka featuring Sri Lankan women.

There are fears that most of the content have been filmed and uploaded or sold to porn websites, without the consent of both or one of the partners.

Revenge porn is also seen as one the motives for releasing the videos to international websites.

Most victims refuse to come forward and make a complaint over their videos or images being published on porn websites fearing that it will draw more attention to the videos and further tarnish their image.

Speaking to Daily Mirror, Attorney-at-Law and gender practitioner Jerusha Crossette-Thambiah said that it is a crime both in the Penal Code and in the Obscenities Act to sell such content.

She said that the sharer or the person who took such videos or photographs can also be prosecuted.

Jerusha Crossette-Thambiah said that victims can file a complaint with the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) or directly approach the website and request for the videos to be removed.

The lawyer also said that the assistance of the Sri Lanka Computer Emergency Response Team (SLCERT) can be sought to take action to remove such content.

Jerusha Crossette-Thambiah said that victims can also send letters-of-demand to pornographic websites, through a lawyer, if their photographs or videos have been published without their consent. (Courtesy Daily Mirror)