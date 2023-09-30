Liton, Tanzid and Mehidy star as Bangladesh down Sri Lanka in warm-up

Liton Das, Tanzid Hasan and Mehidy Hasan Miraz struck half-centuries to guide Bangladesh to a seven-wicket win over Sri Lanka in their World Cup warmup match in Guwahati on Friday.

Chasing Sri Lanka’s 263, Bangladesh knocked off the runs with eight overs to spare to give themselves a timely booster before the tournament which gets under way next week.

After winning the toss and choosing to bat first, Sri Lanka got off to a fine start with the openers adding 64 before Kusal Perera retired hurt on 34, suffering a shoulder injury.

His partner Pathum Nissanka pushed on to make 68 from 64 balls, including eight fours and six, before becoming the first of three victims for offspinner Mahedi Hasan.

Mahedi went on to remove Sadeera Samarawickrama (2) and Charith Asalanka (18) to finish with 3-36 as the Sri Lankans began to lose momentum, slipping to 177 for five.

Allrounder Dhananjaya de Silva dug in for a gritty 55 from 79 balls but the Lankans were bowled out for 263 with five balls remaining.

Liton and Tanzid got Bangladesh motoring from the off as they put on 131 for the first wicket in 20 overs.

Liton cracked 10 boundaries in his 56-ball 61 before being caught by Matheesha Pathirana off Dushan Hemantha

Tanzid, 22, has only played five ODIs but looked at home as he stroked two sixes and 10 fours on his way to 84 from 88 balls.

Any concern for the Lankans over the state of their senior wicketkeeper were eased as Perera took the gloves, catching Towhid Hridoy, the new star on the Bangladesh block, for a golden duck.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz, skipper for the day, led Bangladesh home with an undefeated 67 off 64 balls with five boundaries and two sixes.

He and Mushfiqur Rahim (35) put on an undefeated 76 for the fourth wicket as Bangladesh cruised home.

Both sides have one further warmup match before their opening World Cup games on 7 October.

Sri Lanka face Afghanistan in Guwahati on Tuesday before teeing off their tournament against South Africa in Delhi.

Bangladesh meet England in a warmup in Guwahati on Monday and start their World Cup proper against the Afghans in Dharamsala. (Supersport)