US wants to safeguard security in Sri Lanka’s ports, aviation sectors

The United States (US) says it is dedicated to safeguarding security in Sri Lanka’s ports and aviation sectors.

The US Ambassador to Sri Lanka, Julie Chung tweeted saying she met with the Minister of Ports, Shipping and Aviation Nimal Siripala De Silva today (Wednesday).

The Ambassador said that at the meeting they discussed Sri Lanka’s ports and aviation sector developments, which are vital elements of Sri Lanka’s trade and private sector-driven growth.

Julie Chung said the United States remains dedicated to facilitating transparent growth and safeguarding security in Sri Lanka’s ports and aviation sectors, aimed at accommodating the rising influx of maritime and air traffic. (Colombo Gazette)