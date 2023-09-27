Former Maldives FM joins party of opposition Presidential candidate

Former Maldives Foreign Minister Dunya Maumoon announced that she has joined the PPM and will support Presidential candidate Dr Mohamed Muizzu.



Issuing a statement, Maumoon said that she was returning home with unwavering commitment and conviction to elect Dr Muizzu as the next President of Maldives.

Maumoon was part of the PPM but had left the party in 2018 after then President and PPM leader Abdulla Yameen arrested her father Maumoon Abdul Gayoom.

Dr Mohamed Muizzu is contesting against incumbent President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih at the Maldives Presidential elections.

Full statement:

I wish to express my appreciation to Dr Mohamed Muizzu and the PPM/PNC leadership and their members for the warm welcome I received today.

It is indeed an honour to receive such a warm welcome on my return to the PPM. The PPM is, and has always been, my political home. I am returning home with unwavering commitment and conviction to elect Dr Muizzu as the next President of Maldives to regain the Maldives for Maldivians, to rescue the country’s independence and sovereignty, and to re-start work in realising President Yameen’sinspiring vision of making the Maldives a strong and resilient country.

In this election, Dr Muizzu has presented a vision that has inspired me and tens of thousands of other Maldivians. He is offering solutions on issues that the current President is too reluctant to discuss; he needs the permission of another country. Maldivians have already spoken and have rejected such a level of foreign influence and domination over the country’s leadership. On 9th September, over sixty percent of Maldivians said NO to foreign domination, NO to external military presence in the country, and NO to giving part of the country’s EEZ to another country.

I have returned to the PPM to contribute and support the Party’s efforts in realising Dr Muizzu’s policy in re-asserting, regaining, and re-affirming our independence. Insha Allah, we will succeed. (Colombo Gazette)