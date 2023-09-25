UK raises freedom of speech and assembly with Sri Lanka

The United Kingdom (UK) raised the issue of freedom of speech and freedom of assembly during talks with Sri Lanka’s Minister of Public Security Tiran Alles.

The British High Commissioner to Sri Lanka Andrew Patrick called on Minister of Public Security Tiran Alles.

The High Commissioner was pleased to build an open dialogue on a range of security matters, the British High Commission in Sri Lanka said.

The High Commission said that they discussed the Online Safetyand Anti-Terrorism Bills, and reiterated the importance of upholding freedom of speech and assembly across Sri Lanka. (Colombo Gazette)