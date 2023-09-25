Dinesh Schaffter’s remains to be returned to family

The Colombo Additional Magistrate has ordered the remains of businessman Dinesh Schaffter to be handed over to his family.

The order was issued to the Criminal Investigations Department (CID).

The court was informed that a specialist doctors’ committee appointed to compile a report on Schaffter’s death had concluded its investigations.

The remains of Dinesh Schaffter were exhumed at the Colombo, Borella General Cemetery in May.

The remains were exhumed on a court order to conduct further investigations over the suspicious death.

Schaffter, was found in critical condition, tied inside his car at the Borella General Cemetery last December.

The 52-year-old businessman was later admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Colombo General Hospital. He passed away while receiving treatment in hospital. (Colombo Gazette)