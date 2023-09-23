SJB members object to profanity used by General Secretary

Some Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) members have objected to the profanity used by party General Secretary Ranjith Madduma Bandara on State Minister Diana Gamage.

Madduma Bandara had called the State Minister a mad “bi***” in Parliament.

“It is obviously extremely disappointing when this kind of language is used by people you have respect for. I still stand by the fact that gendered hate speech of any kind shouldn’t be tolerated in the house and it includes these remarks,” SJB member Chamathka Ratnayake said.

She also said that if something is unparliamentary, no matter who engages in that behavior, there is an opportunity for the ethics and privileges committee to take it up upon a complaint being made.

SJB Youth Vice Chairman Rehan Jayawickreme also objected to the comment made by Ranjith Madduma Bandara.

He also noted that junior members like them have been given the freedom to raise concerns by the party they represent. (Colombo Gazette)