Pillayan says no secret that MR and Fonseka assisted TMVP

Former rebel and current State Minister Sivanesathurai Chandrakanthan alias Pillayan says it is no secret that former President Mahinda Rajapaksa and former Army Commander Sarath Fonseka assisted the Tamil Makkal Viduthalai Pullikal (TMVP).

Speaking in Parliament today, Pillayan said that the TMVP obtained weapons and financial assistance from the Rajapaksa administration and the Army which was led by Fonseka during the final stages of the war.

The TMVP consisted of former LTTE members who assisted the Army to defeat the LTTE.

Pillayan reiterated that he is prepared to face an international investigation into the Easter Sunday attacks.

The State Minister also reiterated that the allegations linking him to the Easter attacks are false.

He was speaking in Parliament today during a debate initiated by the opposition Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) on the Easter Sunday attacks. (Colombo Gazette)