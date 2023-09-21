Passenger ferry service between TN and Sri Lanka likely from October

Efforts are on by the Union government’s Shipping Corporation of India to commence high-speed passenger ferry service between Nagapattinam in Tamil Nadu and Kangesanthurai in Sri Lanka’s Northern Province by the first week of October.

The service covering around 60 nautical miles will start from Nagapattinam Mini Port, sources said. Each ferry will carry around 150 passengers. The Tamil Nadu Maritime Board and the Union Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways are working to start the ferry service.

“The port channel is being dredged and the passenger terminal is being set up at Nagapattinam Port. The works will be completed ahead of the commencement of the ferry service,” said an official from the Ministry of Ports. The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) will handle the service as it deals with international travel.

Minister for Public Works, Highways and Minor Ports EV Velu on Wednesday inspected the progress of works at Nagapattinam Mini Port. The minister said, “The service will be beneficial for the education, health, commerce and tourism of Sri Lankans, including Sri Lankan Tamils.

The cultural exchange and economics in Tamil Nadu delta districts will develop manifold.” Additional Chief Secretary of Highways and Minor Ports Department Pradeep Yadav, Vice-Chairman & CEO of Tamil Nadu Maritime Board S Natarajan, TFDC Chairman N Gowthaman, TAHDCO Chairman U Mathivanan and Kilvelur MLA ‘Nagai’ V Mali accompanied the minister. (The New Indian Express)