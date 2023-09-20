Sunera Foundation concludes ‘Samanalayaya 2023’ Regional Drama Festival …

The Regional Drama Festival of the ‘Samanalayaya 2023’ organised by Sunera Foundation to showcase the talents of young differently-abled participants attached to its performing arts workshops around the island was successfully held at 9 regional locations.

From January on, 29 Sunera workshops engaged in the rehearsals to prepare for the drama festival which started in July and concluded on September 1st.

The regional performances held in Panadura, Kandy, Kekirawa, Minuwangoda, Dehiwela, Kuliyapitiya, Chilaw, Kamburupitya and Galle showcased the talents of around 900 Sunera workshop participants. Each Sunera workshop performed a play which was conceptualised, scripted and directed by Sunera trainers, and rehearsed by the participants. The best three plays of the regional festival will be showcased at the grand finals in Colombo to be held in October.

This year’s Samanlayaya Drama Festival (both regional and final) is supported by the Australian High Commission in Sri Lanka through a Direct Aid Program Grant.

Sunera Foundation uses the medium of performing arts to achieve social integration for persons living with disability in Sri Lanka and conducts free, weekly workshops across the country.

The Samanalayaya Drama festival is a result of these regular workshop activities which entails a mix of drama rehearsals, music, exercises, art therapy, puppetry etc.

While raising awareness on the unique work done by Sunera, using the performing arts as a therapeutic tool for the disabled, Samanalaya drama festivals gives workshop participants an opportunity to get on stage and showcase their talent to the general public. The objective being to instill self-confidence in them and facilitate the integration of this marginalised group into mainstream society.