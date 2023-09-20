Alumex PLC selected as Material Sponsor for Sri Lanka’s First Ever Formula Electric Car

Alumex PLC, Sri Lanka’s most trusted aluminium brand and subsidiary of the Hayleys Group, has partnered with the Mechanical Engineering Department of the University of Moratuwa, to champion Sri Lanka’s inaugural formula electric car as the material sponsor at the “EXMO 2023” exhibition which is the University’s flagship engineering exhibition.

Alumex provided vital support to Team Falcon Racing, the masterminds behind this achievement. This endeavour is closely aligned with the company’s commitment to Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) principles, demonstrating its dedication to upholding stringent sustainability and ethical benchmarks.

The project, known as the FalconE Racing, has employed cutting-edge techniques and drawn upon top-grade ALUMEX materials, to reduce the car’s weight further whilst keeping the strength improved. At the heart of the car, Falcon E1, an aircraft grade electric motor, harnessing 106 kW at 6500 maximum revolutions per minute (rpm), propelling the car from 0 to 100 kmph in under 3.5 seconds.

The Falcon E1 is set to compete in the prestigious ‘Formula Bharat,’ an inter-university competition scheduled to unfold in India, in January of 2024 and later in ‘IMechE Formula Student Competition’, in the United Kingdom. Supported by influential industry figures and revered engineers, this initiative underscores the remarkable synergy between emerging mechanical talents from the University of Moratuwa.

Formula Student has nurtured over 40,000 budding engineers, propelling them into impactful roles within industries like automotive, motorsport, and manufacturing. Backed by luminaries such as Patron Ross Brawn OBE, and with participation from over 100 university teams annually, Formula Student has evolved into a crucible of excellence and innovation.

Mr. Pramuk Dediwela, Managing Director of Alumex PLC, commented, “For Alumex PLC, this journey represents more than just a mere sponsorship, it is a testament to the company’s innovation, and pioneering vision. We are proud to be able to support the inspirational efforts of the students of Moratuwa University and wish them well on their journey ahead.”

Alumex PLC and the Team Falcon Racing have co-authored a chapter of inspiration, a testament to what can be achieved when exceptional engineering acumen meets unwavering support. With the Falcon E1 primed to take on the world, the world watches with bated breath as Sri Lanka’s first formula electric car electrifies the global stage.