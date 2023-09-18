Australian woman ‘felt fearful’ for her life during alleged rape by Danushka

Sri Lankan international cricketer Danushka Gunathilaka made his Tinder date fearful for her life as they had sex inside her home in Sydney’s east before he removed a condom against her wishes, a court has heard.

Gunathilaka, 32, is facing a judge-alone trial in Downing Centre District Court after pleading not guilty to one count of sexual intercourse without consent relating to a 29-year-old woman on the night of November 2, 2022.

Giving evidence via video link on Monday, the woman said she had matched with Gunathilaka, also known as Danny, on Tinder on October 29, and he told her he played for the Sri Lanka cricket team.

Gunathilaka first met the complainant at Opera Bar, where she had been drinking with friends, before they went to Frankie’s Pizza on Hunter Street for dinner.

“I remember it being quite noisy there, and I wanted to go home. He suggested that we purchase some alcohol and get a taxi to my place,” the woman said. “I said I already had drinks at my house and would rather get a ferry.”

The court was shown CCTV of the pair at the venues, and then kissing at Circular Quay, which she described as “forceful”.

“It didn’t feel nice,” she said. “He also slapped my buttocks quite hard.”

Inside her eastern suburbs home, she said she poured them each a glass of wine, and they sat on the lounge, then Gunathilaka kissed her “quite forcefully” and groped her breast.

“I wasn’t comfortable with how quickly things were moving,” she said.

The woman said Gunathilaka took her clothes off, and she suggested they go to the bedroom because the lounge room was a communal space.