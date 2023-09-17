India win the Asia Cup beating Sri Lanka by 10 wickets

India won the Asia Cup beating Sri Lanka by 10 wickets in a one-sided final at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

Chasing Sri Lanka’s 50 runs, the Indians got to the target in just 6.1 overs with all 10 wickets in hand.

Earlier, Sri Lanka were bowled out for 50 runs after winning the toss and electing to bat first.

After a delayed start because of rain, the Sri Lankans lost wickets at regular intervals, including 4 wickets in one over.

Mohammed Siraj became the first Indian bowler to pick four wickets in an over in a One Day International (ODI). (Colombo Gazette)