Concerns raised over Sri Lankan woman missing in Gloucestershire

Gloucestershire Police say they are growing concerned for the welfare of a woman, originally from Sri Lanka, who went missing from Stow-on-the-Wold in August.

Inesha, aged 39, was staying at a house in Copperbeech, Park Street, Stow-on-the-Wold.

She was last seen one month ago at the address, at around 5pm on Wednesday, August 16.

A spokesperson from Gloucestershire Police said: “Inesha, who is originally from Sri Lanka, is described as being 5ft 6in in height and of a small build, with long, black curly hair.

“While a note was found saying she had left, concern has grown as no one has heard from Inesha since.

“Inesha is a resident of Dubai who had only been in the country for a few weeks, so has very few friends or contacts in the county.

“Officers are keen to hear from anyone who has seen her or has information about her whereabouts.

“If you have seen Inesha, you can provide information to police by calling 101 and quoting incident 109 of August 17.

“If you have recently seen her or can see her at the time of calling dial 999 and ask for police.” (Wilts and Gloucestershire Standard)