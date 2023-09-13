SLPP and UNP likely to form grand alliance

By Easwaran Rutnam

The Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) and the United National Party (UNP) are likely to form a grand alliance ahead of the next elections, Colombo Gazette learns.

Sources told Colombo Gazette that talks in this regard are at the initial stages and includes attempting to agree on a common policy and framework on governing the country.

While it is still not clear if there is majority consensus for the move, it is understood that both sides are in agreement that working together in an alliance is the only way both sides can win the next election.

Sources also said that key UNP members have been tasked with attempting to secure the support of some former UNP members who are now in the opposition Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB).

Negotiators from the UNP-SLPP are also expected to seek talks with rebel MPs of the SLPP who defected to the opposition or are independent MPs.

Meanwhile, it is understood that the SLPP and the UNP have already reached a consensus on the budget proposals for 2024.

UNP Leader Ranil Wickremesinghe is expected to contest the Presidential elections next year. It is still not clear what role SLPP Leader Mahinda Rajapaksa will play in the event Wickremesinghe does contest.

The popularity of the SLPP dropped during the economic crisis and the ‘Aragalaya’ protests.

During the crisis the SLPP was forced to back the appointment of Wickremesinghe as Prime Minister and later President. (Colombo Gazette)