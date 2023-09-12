US calls for victim centered reconciliation initiatives in Sri Lanka

The United States has called for victim centered, inclusive, impartial, transparent, and independent reconciliation initiatives in Sri Lanka.

The US Ambassador to the UN in Geneva, Kelly Billingsley told the UN Human Rights Council at its 54th Session the US appreciates the HRC’s continued attention to Sri Lanka.

“As it navigates its economic recovery, we recognize Sri Lanka’s strengthened reforms, including anti-corruption legislation. We also welcome the government’s release on bail of over 100 individuals held without trial under the Prevention of Terrorism Act,” she said.

The US Ambassador also commended initial progress on land returns but noted concerns about other land grabs in the North and East.

“We remain concerned about tensions at religious sites in minority communities, government pressure on civil society, and the absence of local elections since 2018. We encourage meaningful consultations in finalizing the Anti-Terrorism Act and hope these discussions help bring the law into alignment with international best practices,” the Ambassador said.

Billingsley urged Sri Lanka to ensure transitional justice institutions operate credibly and effectively.

“Governments that ensure freedom of expression and peaceful protests enjoy greater peace and stability,” she added.

The Ambassador also asked how best the UN can support the Sri Lankan Government and people to develop a credible reconciliation process and pursue accountability. (Colombo Gazette)