Death toll from floods in one Libyan city more than 1,000

“The number of bodies recovered in Derna is more [than] 1,000,” Hichem Chkiouat, the aviation minister and part of the eastern government’s emergency response committee, told Reuters by phone.

“I am not exaggerating when I say that 25% of the city has disappeared. Many, many buildings have collapsed.”

Tamer Ramadan, head of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) in Libya, has told reporters the death toll is likely to be “huge”.

Speaking via video link from neighbouring Tunisia, he said: “Our teams on the ground are still doing their assessment… we don’t have a definite number right now. The number of missing people is hitting 10,000 persons so far.”