Saroja Sirisena presents credentials as Sri Lanka’s first PR to the IOM

High Commissioner Saroja Sirisena presented her credentials to Kitack Lim, Secretary General of the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) as Sri Lanka’s first Permanent Representative to the IMO.

Sri Lanka’s accreditation to the IMO comes at a time when the country is due to assume chairmanship of the Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA) in October this year.

Being in the centre of one of the most vital shipping lanes, Sri Lanka is positioned to be a major maritime hub in the Indian Ocean.

Sri Lanka’s geographic location and its access to regional markets add immensely to its economic and commercial interests and the country remains committed to safe, secure Indian ocean and sustainable use of its maritime resources.

Established in 1948, IMO, which is headquartered in the United Kingdom, is the United Nations specialised agency with responsibility for the safety and security of shipping and the prevention of marine and atmospheric pollution by ships.

IMO currently has 175 Member States and three Associate Members. Sri Lanka obtained membership of IMO in 1972. (Colombo Gazette)