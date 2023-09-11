Russia hails unexpected G20 ‘milestone’ as Ukraine fumes

The world’s biggest economies reached other key deals in Delhi, including one on climate and biofuels – although there was criticism of the summit’s failure to commit to phasing out fossil fuels.

For the second year in a row, there was no official G20 “family photo”. No reason was given but reports say many leaders refused to be photographed, pointing to Russia’s presence at the summit.

Very few had expected a joint declaration at this year’s G20 – not least on the first day of the summit. The group is deeply divided over last year’s invasion of Ukraine by Russia. Neither Russia’s Vladimir Putin nor China’s Xi Jinping turned up in Delhi, sending lower-level delegations instead.

So there was surprise when, just hours after the summit started, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced consensus had been reached on how to phrase the Ukraine section of the statement, which saw last year’s direct criticism of Russia watered down.

Mr Lavrov told a news conference on Sunday that a “milestone” had been reached.

“Speaking frankly we didn’t expect that. We were ready to defend our wording of the text. The Global South is no longer willing to be lectured,” he said in answer to a question by the BBC’s Yogita Limaye.