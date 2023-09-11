Key South Africa pacer ruled out of third ODI against Australia

South Africa have suffered a blow ahead of the third ODI against Australia with news that star pacer Anrich Nortje has been ruled out of the clash due a back injury.

Nortje suffered from lower back spasms during the Proteas’ 123-run loss to Australia in the second-match of the ongoing ODI series and left the field after bowling five overs. He returned to bat for South Africa later but will require further medical assessment.

The 29-year-old will undergo scans in Johannesburg on Monday to determine the extent of the injury and hence will not be able to participate in the third ODI on 12 September.

South Africa will be sweating on the results of the scans given the start of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup is less than a month away and the Proteas’ first match at the tournament is scheduled to take place in Delhi on October 7 against Sri Lanka.

South Africa are trailing 0-2 in the five-match ODI series against Australia and will need to win the next match to keep the series alive.