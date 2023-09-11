EU demands concrete actions from Sri Lanka

The European Union (EU) has called for concrete actions by Sri Lanka while taking note of plans for reconciliation mechanisms.

In a statement delivered at the 54th Session of the UN Human Rights Council, the EU reaffirmed its commitment to Human Rights, reconciliation and accountability in Sri Lanka.

“While the EU recognizes the challenges Sri Lanka has been facing due to the economic and financial crisis throughout last year, we underline the need for upholding all human rights, including the rights to freedom of opinion, expression and assembly, as well as the effective and equal fulfilment of economic, social and cultural rights of all persons in Sri Lanka, including persons in vulnerable and marginalized situations,” the EU said.

Recognizing the positive course of action over the past months, leading the country towards economic stabilisation, the EU continued its call for reconciliation, accountability and resolving the many cases of enforced disappearances.

“We take note of plans for reconciliation mechanisms, and the President’s dialogue with Tamil political parties as well the promise to stop land acquisitions for archaeological, forestry or security purposes. However, these still need to be turned into concrete actions,” the EU said.

The EU also called on Sri Lanka to enable the right of peaceful assembly and refrain from any use of force against peaceful demonstrators.

“We call upon Sri Lanka to suspend the Prevention of Terrorism Act until it is in full compliance with international human rights law and standards, and also call for accountability and immediate action to end impunity,” the EU said.

The EU encouraged the Government of Sri Lanka to remain engaged with the UN and international partners, and to fully cooperate with the High Commissioner.

The EU said it will continue to support Sri Lanka’s efforts towards a fully inclusive dialogue on governance, rule of law, democratic renewal, as well as human rights. (Colombo Gazette)