Redefining sustainable innovation: Hayleys Fabric and Pro Green Lab launches FaBriEco

Redefining sustainable innovations through eco-conscious partnerships, Sri Lanka’s largest integrated textile manufacturer, Hayleys Fabric PLC announced a ground-breaking collaboration with Pro Green Laboratory of the University of Moratuwa to upcycle industrial waste and convert it into sustainable, environmentally friendly construction materials.

The partnership launched under the FaBriEco banner, aims to develop eco-friendly, low cost products for the local market from dye waste, fabric waste, and fly ash generated in the textile industry. The concept builds upon the research conducted by Pro Green Laboratories, led by Professor Rangika U. Halwatura, whose patents on sustainable products include mud concrete blocks and polymerized self-compacting mud blocks.

“This partnership is the first step in a transformative journey towards a greener future for our nation and our industry. By linking our sustainability team with Pro Green Labs, we hope to spearhead a paradigm shift in waste management and product development which could potentially catalyze the emergence of a truly circular economy,” Hayleys Fabric Managing Director/CEO Rohan Goonetilleke said.

Through the initiative, Hayleys Fabric hopes to shift away from traditional waste management practices into a model where resultant waste, toxic and hazardous, can be treated and re-used as a sustainable construction material.

The team led by Professor Halwatura is set to launch concrete blocks manufactured from dye waste, fabric waste, and fly ash generated in the textile industry. The study builds upon the ground-breaking research conducted at the lab and measures have been taken to develop other applications and uses.

“As a researcher and inventor, I am truly excited about our partnership with Hayleys Fabric as it brings together two organizations driven by a shared commitment to sustainability and innovation. We are poised to unlock solutions that can revolutionize the textile industry and together have the potential to develop eco-friendly technologies that transform waste into valuable resources, leading to a more circular and sustainable economy.

“I am excited about the possibilities this partnership holds and the potential impact we can make together. By combining our strengths and shared values, we are confident in our ability to pioneer transformative solutions that will shape the industry and drive sustainable innovation forward,” Prof. Halwatura said.

The initiative is the latest addition to Hayleys Fabric’s extensive portfolio of sustainable campaigns that align with their ESG objectives, inspired by the Hayleys Lifecode and their commitment to environmental and social responsibility.

The manufacturer was also recognised by ISPO Textrends, a prominent German platform for ground-breaking, high-performance fabrics, for their dedication towards sustainable practices. Hayleys Fabric’s natural mahogany dye, part of a new line of organic, eco-friendly fabric, was listed among the Top 10 innovations for ISPO Textrends 2024.

In addition, Hayleys Fabric has invested over Rs. 5 Mn in laboratory equipment and has sponsored various postgraduate research programs to demonstrate its commitment to advancing sustainable innovation.

Established in 2016 under the purview of the Civil Department of Engineering at the University of Moratuwa, Pro Green Laboratory has pioneered several sustainable innovations and partnered with major conglomerates. Working under the supervision of awarded and well-published researcher Professor Rangika Umesh Halwatura, the laboratory has obtained several local and international patents, cementing its position at the forefront of sustainable research and development in the nation.

Hayleys Fabric PLC, a pioneer in textile manufacturing in Sri Lanka, is a leading partner to globally renowned fashion and apparel brands. Capable of delivering end-to-end solutions from design to manufacture, Hayleys Fabric is the first apparel sector company to be listed on the Colombo Stock Exchange in 2003. The Hayleys Fabric Group has the largest manufacturing capabilities in the country, with a monthly production of over 5.5 million cotton and synthetic fabric.