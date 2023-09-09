Nirban Island Retreat: For the mind, body and soul

In the last week of June, I took a journey to Nirbana Island Retreat to release the stress of the past six months. What I soon discovered was a not-so-little gem, hidden in the depth of nature, surrounded by tropical wildlife.

Set in the heart of Thalduwa Island, a unique picturesque waterway in the heart of the wellness and culinary capital of Sri Lanka, Ahangam you will discover a wellness space, restaurant and cocktail pool bar and a collection of six of the country’s most stunning colonial-influenced villas.

Nirbana Island offers wellness, yoga, surfing and a plethora of experiences that allow guests options to discover new practices and methods that can be applied to benefit the well-being and mind to embrace daily life and the challenges it throws at us.

Besides the wellness retreats and workshops, the place is a fun environment, packed with so many activities to experience. The private island paradise consists of The House, The Retreat and four luxury villas that can all be booked privately. During the trip we stayed in The House which was stunning and such an amazing place to relax after the drive from Colombo. Walking through the tropical pathways led us to the much-anticipated discovery of The Retreat, a truly breathtaking property that was built to offer the very best wellness retreats in the country. From the minute our group walked into the property we truly all blew away.

We were joining a private retreat hosted by Dr. Asoka and Olia Dudareva who lead the workshops and yoga practice sessions. The Nirbana Island Retreat concept has been in operation for the past 15 years and has hosted guests from across the globe who stayed at the villas and boutique hotels or for wellness classes, paddleboard tours, live music events and private functions.

The Retreat – Yoga and Wellness Retreat

The Retreat is a beautiful place, very quiet, perfect for indoor and outdoor yoga and meditation sessions. Nirbana Island is pure paradise, the setting is stunningly beautiful and super-relaxed, you can spend hours just sitting and reading or sleeping by the lounge area overlooking the river after a workout or class or day exploring the local area. Practitioners at The Retreat are world-class and it’s understandable why you invest to join classes and workshops by such incredible professionals.

One of the biggest challenges guests face is a lack of self-belief when the class is being run by people with this level of experience, they know from years of experience how to help you overcome your mind so you can push your body and mind to achieve things you never thought were possible. For example, one of the guests in the group was taught to do a headstand for the first time in his life in only a few minutes which changed the mindset for the week ahead as the impossible was now possible.

When asked about developing the yoga program, the brand manager and co-founder of Nirbana Island stated Tom Shakir stated “Nirbana Island has always been a community project and we are proud to see the vision that was part of the original concept coming to fruition after all these years and the challenges that the country has faced. By working together with a mix of highly experienced practitioners from Sri Lanka and overseas we have developed a bespoke program that suites the demands and needs of people who want to truly escape and recharge, but still be close enough to enjoy the local area as the South Coast is becoming a global hub for innovative tourism businesses. This year we saw a huge array of international musicians, writers, actors, surfers and waves of tourists come through and enjoy the flavours and vibes of the South.

We are excited to announce the re-launch of our restaurant and the property currently known as Good Story Nirbana which will now come under the official name of “The House at Nirbana Island”. The new menu concept will focus on utilising the very best ingredients sourced from local suppliers and families. Throughout the season, Nirbana Island will host guest international and local chefs including the likes of London-based Michelin Star chef Tom Brown and Natural Earth Weligama Founder Jess Thacker supported by musician and plant scientist NaturalSymphony who will be co-hosting retreats in early 2024.

Dr Asoka’s Life Longevity and Wellbeing Workshops

Besides typical wellness programs, Nirbana Retreat is pushing boundaries by collaborating with world-class authors and industry experts such as Dr Asoka, author and professional coach. The Dr.’s workshop explored our decision-making process and ability to develop strength and anti-ageing techniques through Tai Chi, positive mindset practices and a series of life hacks that can be easily applied to your daily lives.

Retreat Adventure

The rooms are spacious and beautifully designed in a minimalistic way that allows you space to unwind. The rooms feature unique artwork that is inspired by nature. We stayed at The House which offered a very homely vibe which was much appreciated after the day’s activities of yoga, paddle boarding and workshops run by Nirbana Islands team of expert practitioners. The property’s landscaping is mind-blowing and the details are present throughout the entire site and six villas that make up the Nirbana Island private estate.

Nirbana Island is made up of a total of six villas with accommodation available at the two boutique hotels “The Retreat” and “The House”. A stay here will set you back around USD 120 per night including breakfast and full board stays from USD 160 which includes access to join the classes.

The private villas on the island can be hired exclusively from around USD 400 per night making them the perfect escape for friends and family to share their experience of the unique and magical island in nature.

Relax, Revjevvate and Enjoy The Thrill

If you are looking for a quiet paradise, Nirbana is what you need, the heart of nature and simplicity. The pool, dining and outdoor lounge are beautiful and tranquil and simply have to be experienced first-hand, words truly can’t describe the emotions that this stunning private river island paradise evokes. The Retreat is a dedicated space set in a tranquil environment that allows guests space to unwind and relax, while The House offers a more vibey atmosphere where you can enjoy cocktails by the pool bar and a menu that consists of clever, locally sourced foods inspired by world music, food and culture.

*A 10% discount on 2-5 nights stays until September 17th. Simply contact the team at Nirbana Island and mention this article to claim this exclusive reader offer which is subject to availability.

* Terms and conditions apply. Offer limited to availability and only valid on selected dates.