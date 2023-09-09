Hilton recognized as Top Hospitality Company to Work for in Sri Lanka for fourth consecutive year

Hilton (NYSE: HLT), Asia’s fastest-growing hospitality company, has been honored once again as Sri Lanka’s top-ranked hospitality company to work for, achieving an overall #3 position across all industries in the large-sized business category.

This is the fourth consecutive year that Hilton is placed on Sri Lanka’s Best Workplaces list by global research and consulting firm Great Place to Work®.

The global hospitality company’s latest win also follows the opening of Hilton Yala Resort, joining Hilton Colombo, Hilton Colombo Residences and DoubleTree by Hilton Weerawila Rajawarna Resort.

Across South East Asia, Hilton had consistently achieved top honors for its outstanding and inclusive workplace culture, clinching #2 Best Workplace in Indonesia last month and #4 Best Workplace in the Philippines earlier this year. As with previous years, Hilton was the highest-ranked hospitality company to appear on both lists. Last month, Hilton was also certified as a Great Place to Work for the third time in Malaysia and Thailand, and for the second time in the Maldives.

“Receiving this accolade in Sri Lanka is a reflection of the faith and confidence our Team Members have placed in Hilton since we began operations in the country 36 years ago. As the only hospitality company named on the list, this recognition reflects how Hilton is a leader not just in our industry, but across all categories of business. With Hilton setting our sights on stronger growth in Sri Lanka and the wider South East Asia region, we look forward to creating more meaningful career opportunities for our Team Members across the Hilton family and promoting pathways for them to thrive in their careers,” said Alexandra Murray, area vice president & head of South East Asia, Hilton.

To help Team Members realize the myriad of growth opportunities at Hilton and bring their best selves to work, Hilton’s initiatives include:

Thrive@ Hilton , Hilton ’s employer value proposition that cultivates meaningful opportunities and a workplace culture where all team members can thrive regardless of background, role and location.

, ’s employer value proposition that cultivates meaningful opportunities and a workplace culture where all team members can thrive regardless of background, role and location. Hilton South East Asia Management Trainee program that set the benchmark in producing the next generation of hospitality leaders.

that set the benchmark in producing the next generation of hospitality leaders. Lead@ Hilton , an industry-leading learning platform that offers a suite of learning resources on management and leadership, including a Leadership Unscripted video series where senior leaders share career advice and virtual development programs created in partnership with Harvard.

, an industry-leading learning platform that offers a suite of learning resources on management and leadership, including a Leadership Unscripted video series where senior leaders share career advice and virtual development programs created in partnership with Harvard. Careers@ Hilton , which provides guidance and highlights opportunities for young people in the hospitality industry through annual awareness campaigns.

, which provides guidance and highlights opportunities for young people in the hospitality industry through annual awareness campaigns. Go Hilton , Hilton ’s popular team member travel program which offers discounted travel benefits.

, ’s popular team member travel program which offers discounted travel benefits. Care for All, a new industry-leading caregiving initiative designed to support team members on their caregiving journeys. The Care for All platform is an expansion of Hilton ’s mental wellness hub, where it aims to support team members in caring not only for themselves, but also for those closest to them.