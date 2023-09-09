Fresh forward PRIMO, latest addition to Food Studio at Colombo City Centre

Food Studio, a pioneer in reinventing food court fare by providing innovative and elevated culinary experiences in Sri Lanka, is thrilled to announce the launch of its latest venture, “PRIMO,” a one-of-a-kind fresh subs, sandwiches and shakes outlet. The highly anticipated deli was opened recently at the Colombo City Centre, inviting food enthusiasts to experience a new era of flavourful, nutritious, affordable, and made-to-order subs and sandwiches.

“PRIMO, for us, is one of the freshest food choices under our umbrella. Our commitment to quality starts with sourcing the freshest produce, locally whenever possible, ensuring our customers receive only the best ingredients in their subs and sandwiches. Crafted by our in-house chefs, the buns and breads are freshly baked daily at the outlet. Made with wholesome, nutrient-rich ingredients, they are not just nutritious, but also flavourful,” said Nadeem Rajabdeen, Director/CEO of Food Studio.

“There’s no denying the fact that Sri Lankans are very value-conscious consumers, and with the brand’s attractive price point, PRIMO gives them a license to indulge. It’s been only a few weeks into our soft launch and customers are already appreciating the access, the ease of ordering and the tastes that appeal to their individual palates.”

The restaurant showcases an easier-to-navigate ‘point and order’ menu which includes a range of seven hotseller subs, five melt-in-your-mouth ‘toasties’ and six thick shakes, some of which have also been crafted with the Lankan palate in mind. These include Colombo Roast Chicken, Sardine and Cheese & Chilli fillings and Ceylon Vanilla and Strawberry Faluda shakes with Baklava. Other items on the menu cover a range of flavors from around the world, such as Butter Chicken (India), Bhan Me (Vietnam), Grilled Cheese (America), a Classic Italian, and of course, vegetarian options.

PRIMO is the brainchild of Jesse Aston, Director of ‘Big Studio Inc.’ – the subsidiary of Food Studio for F&B concepts and retail ventures. This is the fifth new food concept introduced to the Food Studio food courts in the recent past. Apart from Big Studio’s other creations this past year mainly Champion Slice (NY Style XL Pizzas), Hotel Manoli (Levantine Soul Food) and Bamboo Boy (Noodles & Dumplings, there is Khayaban (Authentic Pakistani Cuisine) another JV Venture together representing some of the few one-of-a-kind concepts that have been added to Food Studio’s repertoire of outlets within the last year alone. In an intent to change the entire landscape of the fast-food industry both locally and internationally, Food Studio will also be opening their latest food court at the Havelock City Mall later this year, with an all-new project set to hit the streets of Colombo very soon. The food court and quick-service restaurant brand is an innovator in the food and beverage industry and has been on a journey of change across the culinary scape in its short 5 years since its inception in 2018.

The partnership between Food Studio and Studio Nice One, known for their strategic and well-researched approach to innovating brand concepts, played a pivotal role in seamlessly integrating the company’s philosophy with its branding. Having established core brand values centered around ‘simplicity, freshness, and craftsmanship,’ the process entailed drawing inspiration from classic NYC sandwich delis. Featuring a modern and minimalist twist through the strategic use of bold typography and incorporating deli-inspired green hues to effectively convey a sense of freshness, the inclusion of illustrations alongside menu items serves to ensure clear communication, catering to a diverse audience including non-native English speakers. This collaborative effort underscores Food Studio’s commitment to delivering an exceptional and inclusive culinary experience.

“Food Studio is known for our commitment to innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction. We are constantly innovating, focused on better food and a better guest experience — from menu refreshes to an even better in-restaurant and delivery experience. With a history of successful ventures, we are dedicated to transforming the way people experience food, and PRIMO is our latest endeavor in this mission,” said Nadeem in conclusion.

https://www.instagram.com/primocraftsubs/

About Food Studio

Food Studio, the Sri Lankan food atrium, is revolutionizing the way people think about food court meals. Introduced to Sri Lanka through the high-end shopping malls of Colombo’s most prestigious mixed-use development projects, Food Studio is more than simply a food court, the Food Studio experience begins from the moment customers enter the sweeping market-style layout, with specially designed seating areas and thematic installations that add a certain aura to the display of flavors. Our patrons are treated to an array of cuisines artfully reimagined to cater to the discerning local taste buds, many of which are plated up by Sri Lankan homegrown brands.

Food Studio is strategically laid out to bring together the right mix of eateries with the tastiest, ranging from the adventurous to the nostalgic, from street food to fine dining, and from East Asian sushi to artisanal gelato. Under one roof, customers can be assured of quality, variety, affordability, and comfort.

Food Studio is located at the 3rd floor of Colombo City Centre and the Lower Ground floor of the One Galle Face mall.

https://www.instagram.com/foodstudiosl/

www.foodstudio.lk