Parliament to debate Channel 4 allegations on September 21, 22

Parliament is to debate the Channel 4 allegations over the Easter Sunday attacks on September 21, 22.

Secretary General of the Parliament, Mrs. Kushani Rohanadeera said that the Adjournment Debate on the Easter Sunday attack and National Security at Present has been scheduled to be taken up on the 21st and the 22nd.

Accordingly, Parliament is scheduled to convene from the 19th to the 22nd and time from 9.30 a.m. to 10.30 a.m. has been allotted for Questions for Oral Answers.

On Tuesday, 19th of September, Regulations under the Registration of Persons Act and Regulations under the Colombo Port City Economic Commission Act published under Gazette Extraordinary No. 2334/47 has been scheduled to be taken up for debate from 10.30 a.m. – 5.00 p.m. Thereafter, time has been allotted from 5.00 p.m. to 5.30 p.m. for Questions at the Adjournment Time.

On Wednesdays, 20th of September, Regulations under the Forest Conservation Ordinance (Chapter 451) published under the Gazette Extraordinary No. 2346/02 will be taken up for debate from 10.30 a.m. to 5.00 p.m.

On Thursday 21st of September and Friday 22nd of September the Adjournment Debate on Easter Sunday Attack and National Security at Present by the Opposition will be taken up for debate from 9.30 a.m. to 5.30 p.m. (Colombo Gazette)