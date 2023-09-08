No-confidence motion against Keheliya Rambukwella defeated

The no-confidence motion initiated by the opposition Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) against Health Minister Keheliya Rambukwella was defeated in Parliament.

The motion was defeated by a majority of 40 votes following three days of debate.

A total of 113 MPs voted against the motion and 73 MPs voted in favour.

The no-confidence motion accused the Minister of being responsible for a health crisis in Sri Lanka.

He was also accused of corruption in the state health sector.

Rambukwella denied the allegations saying there is no evidence to back the claims.

The Minister also offered to meet the opposition to discuss their concerns. (Colombo Gazette)