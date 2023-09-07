Sri Lanka’s Kaffir community to be used to attract tourists

Sri Lanka’s Kaffir community is to be used to attract more tourists to the country.

Minister of Labour and Foreign Employment Manusha Nanayakkara said that a cultural centre will be provided to the Sri Lankans of African origin (Kaffirs) living in the Sirambiadi area of Puttalam.

He said this will help the community to attract international attention on their culture.

The Minister noted this after meeting the Kaffir community in Sirambiadi. He visited the area for research regarding this community.

Minister Nanayakkara further said that this proposed cultural centre will also help in getting the active contribution of this population group to develop tourism.

“It will help boost their living standards and income earning opportunities and will also be a platform to showcase their unique culture,” he said.

The Minister engaged in a lengthy discussion with the elders of the community regarding their history, employment conditions and cultural aspects.

The Minister also paid attention to the activities of the youth in the community. (Colombo Gazzete)