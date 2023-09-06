Ranil said he took over when others refused

President Ranil Wickremeinghe says he took over the post of Prime Minister when others refused to do so last year.

Wickremeinghe told Parliament that he took-over a country that was bankrupt.

He said that when the Prime Minister post was offered to others they refused to accept it.

Wickremeinghe said that he accepted the post of Prime Minister at the time and started working on the economy.

The President also said that the country can expect several surprises in the upcoming budget.

He appealed to the opposition to support him to revive the economy even if they vote against the budget. (Colombo Gazette)