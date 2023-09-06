Former Sri Lankan cricketer Sachithra Senanayake arrested

Former Sri Lankan cricketer Sachithra Senanayake has been arrested over alleged match-fixing.

An overseas travel ban had been slapped on Senanayake over match-fixing allegations.

The Colombo Magistrate’s Court had imposed the travel ban on Senanayake who was accused of attempting fix matches at the Lanka Premier League (LPL) in 2020.

The Attorney General’s Department had earlier instructed the Special Investigations Unit of the Ministry of Sports and Youth Affairs to file criminal charges against Senanayake.

According to reports, Senanayake was accused of approaching two cricketers participating in the first edition of the Lanka Premier League (LPL) in 2020 via phone calls from Dubai, instigating them to ‘fix’ matches during the tournament.

Senanayake had however denied the allegations. (Colombo Gazette)