Channel 4 video on Sri Lanka not removed as claimed by Namal

The Channel 4 video on the Easter Attacks in Sri Lanka has not been removed as claimed by MP Namal Rajapaksa.

Rajapaksa told Parliament today that the video has been deleted from the Channel 4 website.

However, Ben de Pear, the Founder of Basement Films, which proceded the documentary on the Easter Sunday attacks, said the video is still available on Channel 4.

“To be absolutely clear our @Basement_Films @C4Dispatches is freely available on @Channel4,” Ben de Pear said on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Fromer spokesman of the Tamil Makkal Viduthalai Pullikal (TMVP), Azad Maulana, appeared before Channel 4 and alleged the Sri Lankan military intelligence met the Easter Sunday bombers before the attacks in 2019.

In the Channel 4 Dispatches documentary, aired on the British television station, Maulana alleged that the meeting took place in the East and that he was also present.

Maulana alleged the meeting took place between Easter Sunday bomber Zahran Hashim and head of the State Intelligence Service Suresh Sallay.

The former TMVP spokesman, who has now sought asylum overseas, has shared the information with the UN and the EU as well as other diplomatic missions. (Colombo Gazette)