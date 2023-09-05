USFDA praises Sri Lanka’s Yaden Labs’ state-of-the-art facility

United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) officials visited YADEN LABORATORIES PRIVATE LIMITED, a modern, state-of-the-art sterile formulation finished dosage manufacturing facility inside the Katunayake Export Processing Zone, as part of their program in Sri Lanka along with the National Medicine Regulatory Authority (NMRA) aimed to support and improve Sri Lanka’s pharmaceutical regulatory system and Quality Control.

USFDA authorities appreciated the Yaden Laboratories Pvt Ltd., for its well-maintained sterile manufacturing facility.

During the visit, the current challenges faced by local pharmaceutical manufactures and improvements to supply chains were discussed.